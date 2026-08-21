Jasurbek Jaysunov Wins Gold at the Asian President’s Cup

The second day of the World Taekwondo President’s Cup — Asia international tournament in Lahore, Pakistan, proved successful for Uzbekistan’s national team. According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee, the intense program on August 19 added another gold and silver medal to the team’s tally.

Gold and silver: Heroes of the second day

Our experienced taekwondo athlete Jasurbek Jaysunov defeated all his opponents in succession in the men’s -80 kg division to claim the tournament’s top prize — the gold medal. In the women’s competition, Ozoda Sobirjonova successfully reached the final in the -67 kg division and earned a silver medal.

World Taekwondo President’s Cup — Asia: Day 2 results

Weight category Athlete (Uzbekistan) Result -80 kg Jasurbek Jaysunov Gold medal (tournament champion) -67 kg Ozoda Sobirjonova Silver medal (finalist) Day 1 result Team members 4 medals had been won Two-day total Uzbekistan delegation 6 medals (1 gold, with the ranks of medalists growing)

A valuable victory for the Olympic ranking

This prestigious event, classified as a G-3 tournament, Asian President’s Cup title for Jasurbek Jaysunov and Ozoda Sobirjonova’s silver medal earned our athletes important points in the world and Olympic rankings. We should note that Uzbekistan’s representatives also won four medals on the opening day of the tournament.

Do you think Jasurbek Jaysunov and the other members of our national team are fully ready to achieve similarly consistent gold-medal results at major tournaments in the future?

Leave your opinions and sincere wishes in the comments, and share this good news immediately with fans of Uzbek sport!