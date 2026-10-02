Silver medal from Ozoda Sobirjonova: Another prize from the Uzbekistan taekwondo athlete

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Silver medal from Ozoda Sobirjonova: Another prize from the Uzbekistan taekwondo athlete

The sports delegation of Uzbekistan has recorded another high result at the Asian Games currently taking place in Nagoya, Japan! Today, on October 2, WT taekwondo competitions were held, in which our skilled athlete, defending the honor of our country, Ozoda Sobirjonova, successfully participated and added a valuable silver medal to our delegation's tally. In the fierce final match, our compatriot competed against the representative of Iran. So, how did the final bouts unfold and how did our taekwondo athlete reach the podium?

Ozoda SobirjonovaAsian GamestaekwondoNagoya
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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