Follow the «Liverpool» and «Manchester City» match with us

·51·Sport
Follow the «Liverpool» and «Manchester City» match with us

Preparations for the match between English Premier League clubs «Liverpool» and «Manchester City» are coming to an end. The starting lineups of the teams have been announced. Both coaches have chosen the 4-2-3-1 tactical formation. The actions of the forwards and the battle in the midfield are expected to play a crucial role in the match.

Alisson Becker will guard the «Liverpool» goal. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez will play in defense. Ryan Gravenberx and Alexis Mac Allister will operate in central midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, and Mohamed Salah will support the attacks. Alexander Isak will take the pitch as the team's central striker.

The starting lineup of «Manchester City» features Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Matheus Nunes. Rodri and Bernardo Silva will operate in the center. Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, and Savinho will play in attacking positions. Erling Haaland will be the player closest to the opponent's goal.

Substitute players can also influence the outcome of the match. «Liverpool» has Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, Konstantinos Tsimikas, and Jeremie Frimpong on the bench. Meanwhile, «Manchester City» has players like Mateo Kovacic and Vitor Reis with the opportunity to join the game.

Now it remains to watch the teams' movements on the pitch. «Liverpool» may try to develop their attacks through Salah and Wirtz, while «Manchester City» will strive to create scoring opportunities for Haaland.

Follow the match between «Liverpool» and «Manchester City» with us in our text live broadcast on this page. From the start to the end of the match, we will promptly cover goals, dangerous attacks, referee decisions, and score changes.

Live report LIVE
17
Liverpool player Victor Muñoz handled the ball.
16
Play stopped, Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) handled the ball.
15
Antoine Semenyo dribbled past an opponent for Manchester City, but failed to deliver the ball to his teammates.
13
Florian Wirtz tried to pass to a teammate for Liverpool, but the defender blocked it confidently.
12
Ruben Dias commits a foul, referee Chris Kavanagh had a clear view of the situation and blows the whistle.
11
Liverpool player Florian Wirtz commits a foul. Referee Chris Kavanagh blows his whistle and stops the game.
11
Florian Wirtz takes the corner kick and crosses into the box, but the Manchester City defenders are alert and clear the danger.
9
Bradley Barcola tried to play a dangerous pass from the edge of the box, but the defenders cleared the ball to avert the danger. Liverpool win a corner.
9
Liverpool delivered the free-kick into the center, but the defenders easily cleared it.
8🟨
Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo left the referee no choice but to show him a yellow card.
8
Manchester City player Marc Guéhi committed a foul on his opponent, and referee Chris Kavanagh blew the whistle, awarding a free-kick to Liverpool.
6
Manchester City player Iliman Ndiaye commits a rough foul, and the referee blows the whistle.
6
Chris Kavanagh blows the whistle for a foul by Liverpool player Víctor Muñoz for an overly aggressive challenge for the ball.
5
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk tried to pass to his teammates, but kicked the ball too hard, diffusing the danger.
3
Following a shot from inside the penalty area by Liverpool player Víctor Muñoz, the defender cleared the ball off the goal line.
1
Manchester City player Elliot Anderson commits a foul on the opponent, referee Chris Kavanagh stops the match.
1
The match between Liverpool and Manchester City has started. We'll follow the game together.
22:18
The match has started. The visitors, Manchester City, kick off the game.
22:18
Chris Kavanagh will referee today's match.
22:18
The starting lineups of the teams are now known, you can check them out in the match details section.
22:18
Welcome to the match between Liverpool and Manchester City! You can follow the key moments of the game on this page. The starting lineups will be announced shortly.
LiverpoolManchester CityEPLFlorian WirtzErling Haaland
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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