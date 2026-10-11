Follow the «Liverpool» and «Manchester City» match with us

Preparations for the match between English Premier League clubs «Liverpool» and «Manchester City» are coming to an end. The starting lineups of the teams have been announced. Both coaches have chosen the 4-2-3-1 tactical formation. The actions of the forwards and the battle in the midfield are expected to play a crucial role in the match.

Alisson Becker will guard the «Liverpool» goal. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez will play in defense. Ryan Gravenberx and Alexis Mac Allister will operate in central midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, and Mohamed Salah will support the attacks. Alexander Isak will take the pitch as the team's central striker.

The starting lineup of «Manchester City» features Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Matheus Nunes. Rodri and Bernardo Silva will operate in the center. Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, and Savinho will play in attacking positions. Erling Haaland will be the player closest to the opponent's goal.

Substitute players can also influence the outcome of the match. «Liverpool» has Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, Konstantinos Tsimikas, and Jeremie Frimpong on the bench. Meanwhile, «Manchester City» has players like Mateo Kovacic and Vitor Reis with the opportunity to join the game.

Now it remains to watch the teams' movements on the pitch. «Liverpool» may try to develop their attacks through Salah and Wirtz, while «Manchester City» will strive to create scoring opportunities for Haaland.

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