The echoes of the 'UFC Freedom 250' tournament, which recently took place in Washington and caused a great sensation in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), are still being felt. In the main event of this competition, the former UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, who had been undefeated, unexpectedly gave away the opportunity to the experienced American veteran Justin Gaethje. After suffering severe and serious injuries during a brutal and merciless clash in the Octagon and being taken directly to the hospital, the famous athlete has finally recovered his health and officially expressed his reaction to the fans regarding this failure for the first time.

"There are no excuses, this is the nature of the sport"

Giving a statement via his social media pages from his hospital bed, Ilia Topuria did not hide the details of the terrible injury that occurred in the Octagon, but manfully admitted defeat.

Factors of the terrible injury: Topuria noted that his opponent, Justin Gaethje, seriously damaged his right eye in the first round, and in the second round, delivered another terrible blow to this sensitive spot.

Level of preparation: The fighter specifically noted that he would not use his health as an excuse for the defeat, stating that he had conducted the most perfect and high-level training camps of his life before the competition and entered the Octagon 100% ready mentally and physically.

Through the following official sports analysis table, you can learn more about the first failure in Ilia Topuria's career and his firm plans for a rematch:

Competition and sensational tournament Opponent in the Octagon and result Serious injury sustained during the fight Topuria's status in his career The athlete's next main goal Main essence of the statement UFC Freedom 250

(Washington, D.C.) Justin Gaethje

(Victory after round 4) Serious injury to the right eye First defeat in career

(Record broken) Mandatory rematch with Gaethje Will not seek excuses, will return stronger

"Glory and pain always go hand in hand"

Ilia Topuria had the reputation of being invincible in the world of MMA, and this failure was sealed in the annals as the first official defeat of his brilliant career. Nevertheless, the former champion stated that he is not mentally broken and will return to the Octagon in an even more dangerous form.

Ilia Topuria's emotional appeal from the hospital: "Justin, that day in the first round, you deprived me of my right eye. Then, in the second round, you managed to land a precise and powerful blow to that same painful spot. I do not want to seek any excuses to justify myself today. Before this fight, I had gone through one of the best, most perfect training camps of my career. I entered the Octagon with all my focus, maximally prepared, and I was fully ready for the fight. But that is the nature and the laws of this sport we love — glory and bitter pain always follow each other and go hand in hand. I have lost now, but I am not completely broken. Now I will rest well and restore my health. Then, I will return to the green field, inside the Octagon, as a stronger, wiser, and much more dangerous fighter for my opponents. Keep believing in me... This bloody story between me and Justin Gaethje is not over yet. We will definitely have a terrible rematch!"

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