Results of the 10th day at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan in 4th place, Kazakhstan drops to 8th

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Results of the 10th day at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan in 4th place, Kazakhstan drops to 8th

The competitions of the tenth day have come to an end at the Asian Games, the continent's main comprehensive tournament hosted by Japan. Continuing to demonstrate high results in this competition, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan firmly holds 4th place in the overall standings with a total of 44 medals: 14 gold, 17 silver, and 13 bronze.

The top three teams of the tournament include China (143 golds), host Japan (45 golds), and South Korea (24 golds). According to the day's results, the Thai delegation achieved a sharp rise with 12 gold medals, breaking into the top five. Meanwhile, the neighboring Kazakhstan national team dropped to the 8th position in the overall table with 9 gold medals.

"44 medals, 4th place, and the intensity of the top five": 5 main points of the 10th day

The most important facts from the official medal table published at the end of the 10th day of the Asian Games:

  • Uzbekistan in the top four: Our representatives accumulated 14 gold, 17 silver, and 13 bronze medals (44 in total), maintaining the 4th position;

  • China's absolute leadership: Athletes from the Middle Kingdom are clearly in the lead with 143 gold, 62 silver, and 49 bronze medals (254 in total);

  • Hosts and South Korea in the top three: Japan is second with 45 gold medals (182 in total), and South Korea is third with 24 gold medals (95 in total);

  • Thailand enters the top five: Thai athletes collected 12 gold, 9 silver, and 12 bronze medals, taking the 5th position;

  • Kazakhstan drops to 8th place: Our main regional competitor, Kazakhstan, fell to 8th place with 9 gold, 14 silver, and 25 bronze medals (48 in total).

Asian Games: Classification of the overall medal table at the end of the 10th day

Comparison of official performance indicators of countries located at the top of the competition table:

Rank

Country / Team

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total Medals

1

China (People's Republic of China)

143

62

49

254

2

Japan (Japan)

45

71

66

182

3

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

24

27

44

95

4

Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan)

14

17

13

44

5

Thailand (Thailand)

12

9

12

33

6

Iran (IR Iran)

10

16

11

37

7

Bahrain (Bahrain)

10

5

4

19

8

Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan)

9

14

25

48

9

North Korea (DPR Korea)

7

5

6

18

10

India (India)

6

21

25

52

19

Tajikistan (Tajikistan)

2

3

2

7

Results of the 10th day at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan in 4th place, Kazakhstan drops to 8thResults of the 10th day at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan in 4th place, Kazakhstan drops to 8th

Sports and strategic expertise: Uzbekistan's chances of maintaining 4th place?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and experts:

  • "Gold quality and absolute leadership in Central Asia": The national team of Uzbekistan is ahead of its main regional rival Kazakhstan (9 golds) not in terms of total medals, but in medal quality (14 golds), occupying the highest position right after the continent's giant nations; this demonstrates the high efficiency of the school in national sports and martial arts;

  • Pressure from Thailand and Iran: Thailand closing in with 12 gold medals and Iran following closely with 10 golds mean the battle for the top five will intensify in the final days; final matches in our traditional strong areas such as boxing, wrestling, judo, and weightlifting will be decisive in maintaining 4th place;

  • Decline of the Kazakhstan team: Although the Kazakhstan delegation has a total of 48 medals, it dropped to 8th place due to the lower proportion of gold medals; this situation indicates that opportunities are being lost in final bouts.

In your opinion, will the sports delegation of Uzbekistan be able to firmly maintain 4th place in the overall standings until the end of the competitions? In which sports and from which compatriots are you expecting more gold medals? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this successful analysis of Uzbek sports on the continental arenas with all fans!

Asian GamesUzbekistan sports delegationHost JapanKazakhstan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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