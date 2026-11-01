Two women fined 2,500 rubles each for not standing during the Russian national anthem

In the city of Kaspiysk, Dagestan, two women were held administratively liable for failing to stand during the playing of the Russian national anthem. Each was fined 2,500 rubles (372,944 soums). Although one woman cited having a young child and the other claimed she was feeling unwell, the court did not accept their justifications. This was reported by The Caucasian Knot.

It is reported that an administrative protocol was drawn up for both women for violating the procedure for using the state symbols of the Russian Federation.

According to the press service of the Supreme Court of Dagestan, the incident occurred on September 1 during a solemn event dedicated to the Day of Knowledge at the Republican Education Center. When the Russian national anthem played, both women remained seated.

During the court hearing, they did not admit to the charges brought against them. One woman stated that she could not stand because she was holding her young child. The second woman explained that she was feeling unwell at the time and could not stand due to her health.

However, the judges did not find their reasons sufficient and found both guilty of committing an administrative offense. So far, there is no information on whether the fined women are dissatisfied with the court's decision and intend to appeal it to a higher authority.

Similar incidents have been observed in the Caucasus region before

In the North Caucasus republics, citizens have previously been held administratively liable for showing disrespect during the playing of the national anthem. Such incidents have occurred especially within the framework of educational institutions and sports events.

For example, in July 2024, administrative protocols were drawn up against parents of students who did not stand during the Russian national anthem at a school graduation ceremony in the city of Nalchik.

As a result, eight residents of Kabardino-Balkaria were fined 3,000 rubles each. Among those fined was an employee of the RusHydro company. According to reports, the company demanded that the employee publicly apologize for the incident.

Also, in April 2025, eight people were fined in the republics of Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia for showing disrespect to the national anthem during sports competitions.

Later, a similar incident was recorded in the city of Cherkessk. A 20-year-old man who did not stand while the Russian national anthem was playing at a stadium was subjected to an administrative penalty.

Thus, the recent incident in Dagestan shows that administrative cases related to the attitude toward the national anthem and the rules for using state symbols continue in some regions of Russia.