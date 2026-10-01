Norchayev with a brace and assist: «White Wolves» crush Syria in a landslide victory (video)

The international friendly match held at the central «Pakhtakor» stadium in Tashkent ended with a bright and confident victory for the Uzbekistan national football team. Demonstrating complete dominance in the match against the Syria national team, our representatives scored four unanswered goals against the opponent's net, ultimately securing a 4:1 triumph.

Husayn Norchayev, who became the hero of the match, lit up the pitch with two goals and one assist.

Attacking start and two goals in the first half

Taking the initiative from the opening minutes of the game, our national team kept the opponent's defense under constant pressure:

27th minute | 1:0: Following a precise pass from Husayn Norchayev, midfielder Sherzod Esanov accurately hit the target to open the scoring.

45th minute | 2:0: In the final seconds of the first half, Akmal Mozgovoy scored a brilliant long-range shot, leaving the Syrian goalkeeper stunned once again.

Norchayev's benefit and late-game substitutions

Our compatriots did not lower the tempo in the second half either:

49th minute | 3:0: Team leader Abbos Fayzullayev's precise pass was skillfully converted into a goal by Husayn Norchayev , practically killing off any intrigue in the match.

90th minute | 4:0: Near the end of the match, following a cross from substitute Diyor Kholmatov, Husayn Norchayev sealed his brace and brought the victory to a landslide score. 90+2nd minute | 4:1: In the stoppage time added by the referee, experienced Syrian forward Mahmoud Al-Mawas narrowed the deficit, slightly softening the scoreline.



Friendly match details and lineups:

Uzbekistan — Syria 4:1

Goals: Sherzod Esanov (27), Akmal Mozgovoy (45), Husayn Norchayev (49, 90) — Mahmoud Al-Mawas (90+2).

Yellow cards: Mahmoud Al-Aswad (11), Mahmud Mohammadjonov (77).

Uzbekistan lineup:

Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov (Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, 86), Behruz Karimov (Khojiakbar Alijonov, 63), Jahongir Orozov (Muhammad Hakimov, 86), Akmal Mozgovoy (Diyor Kholmatov, 78), Odil Khamrobekov ( Umarali Rakhmonaliyev, 63), Aziz Amonov (Aziz Kholmurodov, 78), Husayn Norchayev, Abbos Fayzullayev (Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, 63), Sherzod Esanov, Mahmud Mohammadjonov.

Syria lineup:

Elias Hadaya, Ahmad Faqa, Ayham Hanz Ousu, Abdullah Al-Shami (Khaled Kourdoghli, 58), Jan Yahya Moustafa (Mahmoud Al-Mawas, 58), Mahmoud Al-Aswad (Elmar Abraham, 46), Mohammad Osman (Wessam Dukhan, 88), Ahmad Yassin Al-Dali (Zakaria Hannoun, 46), Yohannes Danho (Abdulrazzaq Al-Mohammad, 58), Noah Leon (Omar Al-Somah, 58), Alaa Al-Dali (Mohammad Al-Hallak, 46).

This friendly encounter served as an important test and useful training session for our national team's coaching staff to test the potential of young and new players and strengthen the reserve of the main squad. The confident victory shared a truly festive mood with the fans of our national team.