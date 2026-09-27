Today Norway and Portugal will clash for the Nations League lead!

Today, on the evening of September 27, one of the most central and eagerly awaited matchups of the UEFA Nations League group stage 2nd round will take place. At the famous Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, the Norway national team will host one of the continent's powerhouse teams — Portugal. It has been confirmed that experienced French referee François Letexier will officiate this high-stakes clash.

Starting at 23:45 Tashkent time, both teams are fielding their strongest figures: the hosts feature an attacking force led by Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland, while the visitors line up with stars such as Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, João Félix, and Gonçalo Ramos. In the 1st round, Norway secured a spirited 3-2 comeback victory over Denmark, while Portugal defeated Wales 1-0. Today's match holds special significance as it will determine the sole leader of the group.

"Haaland vs. Dias, 23:45 and the race for the group lead": 5 key points of the showdown

The most important official information and facts ahead of the super clash in Oslo:

Today's central clash: On September 27, as part of the Nations League 2nd round, Norway and Portugal will face off;

Ullevaal Arena and head referee: The match will be held in Oslo and officiated by well-known French referee François Letexier;

Match time: The game starts tonight at 23:45 Tashkent time;

Winning start in the 1st round: While Norway defeated Denmark 3-2 in a dramatic match, Portugal secured an important 1-0 victory over Wales;

3rd round fixture schedule: On October 1, in the 3rd round, Norway will travel to play Wales, while Portugal will be the guest of Denmark.

Nations League: Comparison of the starting line-ups of the Norway and Portugal national teams

The official starting 11 line-ups table for the decisive match at the Ullevaal Stadium:

Lines and positions Norway national team Portugal national team Goalkeeper (GK) Ørjan Nyland Diogo Costa Defensive line (DF) Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes Midfield (MF) Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard João Palhinha, João Neves Attacking line (FW) Andreas Schjelderup, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland Francisco Conceição, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos 1st round result 3-2 victory over Denmark 1-0 victory over Wales 3rd round plan (October 1) Away against Wales Away against Denmark

Football expertise: Why is this match being evaluated as a tactical revolution?

Conclusions of European football commentators, tactical analysts, and scouts:

"Erling Haaland and Rúben Dias duel": Two world-class stars who play together at club level for Manchester City — Haaland and Dias will face each other in their national teams; whether Dias's positional skill can stop Norway's main attacking force will be the key to deciding the match;

Ødegaard and midfield creativity: For Norway, Ødegaard's clever passes in the center of the pitch and fast wingers like Nusa and Schjelderup will try to exploit the open spaces behind Portugal's attack-minded defenders like Mendes and Cancelo;

Portugal's versatile attack: For the visitors, a fast quartet consisting of Félix, Conceição, Neto, and Ramos will keep the Norwegian defense under constant pressing; meanwhile, the tandem of Palhinha and Neves will ensure ball control in the center and serve to shift the tempo of the game in favor of the Portuguese.

In your opinion, will Norway, led by Erling Haaland, outwit the Portuguese stars in today's clash in Oslo and become the sole leader of the group, or will Portugal return from away with three points thanks to their class and high experience? What scoreline do you expect from today's big game? Leave your personal predictions in the comments and share the analysis of the hottest Nations League match with all football fans!