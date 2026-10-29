Sensational defeat for Juventus, big win for Napoli: Results of Serie A Matchday 9

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Sensational defeat for Juventus, big win for Napoli: Results of Serie A Matchday 9

Unexpected and high-scoring results were recorded in the 9th round of the Italian championship involving leading teams. Turin's Juventus club played away against Genoa, suffering a sensational 0-2 defeat and missing out on crucial points.

At the same time, the Napoli team celebrated a confident 4-1 away victory against Monza, scoring four unanswered goals and continuing their climb up the tournament table.

Stumble in Genoa: Genoa settled the matter in the first half

The Turin side could not withstand the opponent's active pressure and quick attacks in the away match:

  • Ehizibue's quick goal: In the 12th minute, the host's player Ehizibue opened the scoring, catching the Juventus defense off guard (1-0);

  • Baldanzi's dominance: In the 28th minute, Baldanzi made it 2-0, worsening the situation for the Turin side;

  • Second-half changes did not help: After the break, the Turin side made a number of changes to their lineup and pushed for an attack, but could not break through Genoa's dense defense. After the 9th round, Juventus remains in 8th place with 14 points.

Napoli's attacking show: 4 different scorers

The away match against Monza was held under the complete dominance of the Neapolitans:

  • Hojlund opened the scoring: As early as the 10th minute of the match, Rasmus Hojlund put Napoli ahead (0-1);

  • Monza's short response: In the 43rd minute, Varela from the hosts restored parity, taking the teams into the break with a 1-1 score;

  • Second-half goal rain: In the second half, the Naples club took full control of the game: Matteo Politano (48), Marin (62), and substitute Kevin De Bruyne (67) scored in succession, bringing the final score to 1-4;

  • Table situation: After this major victory, Napoli reached 14 points and moved up to 7th place based on goal difference.

Official protocol data

Italian Serie A. Matchday 9

Genoa — Juventus 2:0

  • Goals: Ehizibue (12), Baldanzi (28);

  • Genoa squad: Beilo, Ostigard, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Ehizibue (Meichtry, 69), Frendrup, Amorim (Viaf, 82), Baldanzi (Messias, 69), Vitinha, Ellertsson (Mitaj, 41), Osmajic (Colombo, 82);

  • Juventus squad: Vicario, Gatti (Woltemade, 46), Bremer, Lucumi, Luis Douglas (Koopmeiners, 77), Cambiaso (Cabal, 59), Kalulu, Sarr (Boga, 59), Kolo Muani, McKennie, Alaybegovic (Zhegrova, 46).

Monza — Napoli 1:4

  • Goals: Varela (43) — Hojlund (10), Politano (48), Marin (62), De Bruyne (67);

  • Monza squad: Ternqvist, Lucchesi (Antov, 74), Birindelli, Goglichidze, Bakun, Foe, Colombo, Mangas, Ngonge (Colpani, 60), Varela, Robinson (Ceballos, 69);

  • Napoli squad: Milinkovic-Savic, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani (Marianucci, 46), Marin, Olivera, Lobotka, Anguissa (De Bruyne, 63), McTominay, Politano (Vergara, 63), Hojlund (Lucca, 81), Lang.

The 9th round matches once again confirmed that the competition for the championship and European qualification spots in the Italian championship is more intense than ever.

Italian Serie AJuventusNapoliGenoa
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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