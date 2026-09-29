Judo competitions start at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan athletes learn their opponents

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Judo competitions start at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan athletes learn their opponents

Judo competitions at the Asian Games in Japan begin tomorrow. The initial opponents for the members of the Uzbekistan national team stepping onto the tatami have also been announced.

On the very first day of the tournament, a number of Uzbek judokas will take an important step towards medals. The opponents of the athletes defending our country's honor in men's and women's competitions will serve as the first hurdle at the Asian Games.

Men's competitions

The Uzbekistan men's national team will participate in seven weight categories at the Asian Games.

-60 kg: Samariddin Kuchkorov will hold his first bout against Nepal's representative B. Vikas.

-66 kg: Abdurahim Nutfulloyev will test his strength against Philippine athlete Kacey Nakano.

-73 kg: Shahram Akhadov's first opponent will be Afghanistan's representative Mohamed Sayed Sayedi.

-81 kg: Arslonbek Tojiyev will step onto the tatami against the winner of the bout between Tajikistan's representative Abubakr Sherov and Palestine's representative Muayad Tuaib.

-90 kg: Nurbek Murtazoyev will compete against Tajikistan's representative Shodmon Rizoyev.

-100 kg: Ernazar Sarsenbayev will face Thailand's representative Kittipong Hantratin.

+100 kg: Muzaffarbek Turoboyev's first opponent will be Tajikistan's representative Mansur Rahmon.

Who will step onto the tatami among women?

The Uzbekistan women's national team will also fight for medals in a number of weight categories.

-48 kg: Laziza Haydarova will compete against Japan's representative Mitsuki Kondo.

-52 kg: Sita Kadamboyeva will step onto the tatami against the winner of the match between Kazakhstan's representative Meruyert Sarsenova and Laos's representative Touki Sengdake.

-57 kg: Shukurjon Aminova's initial opponent will be Kyrgyzstan's representative Zhanar Zholdosheva.

-63 kg: Marjona Nurulloyeva will face North Korea's representative Kim Ji He.

-70 kg: Khurshida Razzoqberdiyeva will compete against Bangladesh's representative Fabiha Busra.

-78 kg: Barchinoy Kodirova will step onto the tatami against Bangladesh's representative Obonika Hassan.

+78 kg: Umida Nigmatova will start the competition with a match against Japan's representative Miki Mukunoki.

Now the main battle begins

The draw results are known, and the opponents are clear. Now all attention is focused on the tatami.

Uzbekistan judokas will find every bout at the Asian Games of vital importance on the road to medals. While some athletes will start the competition directly against a designated opponent, others will have their first opponent determined by the results of a match in another pair.

On the tatami, it is not the draw, but the athlete's preparation, tactics, and every move that will be decisive.

Therefore, the judo competitions starting tomorrow are expected to open one of the most exciting sporting chapters of the Asian Games for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Uzbekistan judokas will step onto the tatami. Now it is time to fight for results.

Asian GamesUzbekistan national teamJudoJudo at the Asian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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