Uzbekistan judo national team wins bronze medal at the World Championship

The regular World Judo Championship hosted in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, concluded successfully for the Uzbekistan national team. In the mixed team competitions, considered one of the most prestigious and uncompromising events of the tournament, our compatriots demonstrated high skill and claimed the bronze medal of the prestigious competition.

In these matches featuring the planet's strongest judo schools, Uzbek athletes overcame complex obstacles to rise to the podium.

Uncompromising qualification: Leading European teams left behind

According to the tournament schedule, Uzbekistan's team faced the toughest opponents, but our judokas acted confidently:

Initial stages: During the qualifiers, our compatriots defeated the national teams of Germany and Georgia, recognized as continental leaders in heavy weight classes and judo, securing a ticket to the semifinals;

Dramatic semifinal: The clash against the representatives of Russia on the threshold of the final took place under extremely tense and evenly matched struggles — in the decisive bout, our representatives lost with a score of just 3:4.

Bronze battle: Important victory over Mongolia

After the painful defeat in the semifinal, the Uzbek athletes quickly recovered psychologically and entered the battle for third place:

Fierce final stage: In the match for the medals, the Uzbekistan team faced the strong and experienced Mongolian team;

Confident 4:2 result: Thanks to the unified struggle and important victories of the team members, our compatriots defeated their Mongolian opponents with a score of 4:2, winning the bronze medal of the World Championship.

This victory once again proved that the Uzbek judo school can compete on equal terms with the world's leading countries not only in individual categories, but also in mixed team competitions.