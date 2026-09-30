Samariddin Kuchkarov defeats Tajik opponent to win bronze

The Uzbekistan delegation has secured another medal at the 20th Asian Games taking place in Aichi–Nagoya. Competing on the tatami in the -60 kg judo weight category, Samariddin Kuchkarov defeated Tajikistan's representative Loiq Kudbudinov in the bout for the bronze medal, taking third place on the podium.

This medal became the first award for the Uzbekistan judo team at Aichi–Nagoya 2026. With Kuchkarov's result, the country's delegation collection of medals has grown even further.

Decisive bout for bronze

Representing Uzbekistan in the -60 kg weight category, Samariddin Kuchkarov had to overcome one more crucial hurdle to successfully conclude the competition.

For the bronze medal, he stepped onto the tatami against Loiq Kudbudinov of Tajikistan. In this important clash, our compatriot made effective use of his opportunities, defeated his opponent, and became a medalist of the Asian Games.

Official International Judo Federation results also note that in this weight category, Japan's Hayato Kondo became the champion, Kazakhstan's Yeldos Smetov claimed the silver medal, while Samariddin Kuchkarov and China's Ma Yulin won the bronze medals.

Another important international result for Kuchkarov

Samariddin Kuchkarov did not come to Aichi–Nagoya merely as a participant. The 21-year-old judoka has also recorded prize-winning results on the international arena this year.

In particular, according to IJF data, he took third place at the Tbilisi Grand Slam in March 2026 and at the Asian Championships in April. In August, he also earned a bronze medal at the Ecole Mont-Olivet Lausanne Grand Slam tournament in Switzerland.

The bronze on the Aichi–Nagoya tatami added another prestigious medal to his collection of international awards this year.

Uzbekistan judo begins its medal path

Judo competitions within the framework of Aichi–Nagoya 2026 started on September 30. A total of 199 judokas from 32 countries are participating in the event. The program of the first day included the -60 kg and -66 kg weight categories for men, and -48 kg and -52 kg for women.

As part of the Uzbekistan national team, Samariddin Kuchkarov stepped onto the mat in the -60 kg weight category. In the following days, other representatives of the national team will also continue their fight for medals.

Kuchkarov's bronze holds special significance as the first award of the competition for Uzbek judo.

The number of medals has increased again

Samariddin Kuchkarov's bronze medal was also added to the overall results of the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi–Nagoya 2026.

Thus, the Uzbekistan delegation has accumulated 14 gold, 17 silver, and 18 bronze medals — a total of 49 medals.

Competitions in Aichi and Nagoya are still ongoing. This means opportunities for new medals remain ahead for Uzbekistan's athletes.

Today, Samariddin Kuchkarov accomplished an important task on the judo tatami — amidst fierce competition, he once again raised the flag of Uzbekistan to the podium. Now, his bronze is expected to be the beginning of a series of medals for Uzbek judo in Aichi–Nagoya.