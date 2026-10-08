Goal publishes Euro 2028 favorites power rankings

As preparations for the next major tournament in European football begin, debates over who the main favorites will be are heating up. Sports portal GOAL has published its initial power rankings for Euro 2028, placing the current European and world champions in the top spot.

The Spanish national team took first place in the rankings, which include 20 national teams. France came in second, and England, one of the tournament hosts, took third. 

Spain is once again seen as the main favorite

According to GOAL analysts, Spain could arrive at the 2028 European Championship with the status of the "team to beat."

There are several factors behind this. Spain also won the 2026 World Cup, thus becoming the national team holding both the European and world championship titles simultaneously.

Furthermore, Luis de la Fuente's squad has not yet reached its peak. In particular, young stars are expected to gain even greater experience over the next two years.

GOAL has paid special attention to Lamine Yamal. He opened the scoring in all three of Spain's matches during the recent international break and played a crucial role in the victory over England at Wembley. Spain defeated Croatia twice and also beat the Czech Republic, making a successful start in the Nations League.

France and England are Spain's closest rivals

France took second place in the rankings.

The new era led by Zinedine Zidane has started promisingly for the French. In particular, Michael Olise has proven himself in recent international matches, scoring several important goals.

His strong form adds another serious dimension to the French attack, which is built around leaders like Kylian Mbappe.

In third place is England.

This choice is also no coincidence. England is one of the co-hosts holding Euro 2028 on home soil. GOAL's analysis specifically highlights Thomas Tuchel's team's performance in the latest international break, including a resounding 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Additionally, the potential of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and other leaders establishes England as a serious contender for the championship.

Top ten for Euro 2028

In the initial rankings compiled by GOAL, the top positions are occupied by the following national teams:

Spain France England Portugal Germany Netherlands Switzerland Norway Belgium Italy

In this list, Portugal is ranked fourth, Germany fifth, and the Netherlands sixth. Switzerland and Norway also secured spots in the top ten.

Where are Croatia, Turkey, and Ukraine?

In the rankings, Croatia holds the 13th spot. Turkey is 16th, and Ukraine occupies 20th place.

Notably, Croatia's relatively low rating is worth noting. The team suffered two defeats against Spain in the recent international break and sustained a heavy 1-7 defeat against England. GOAL analysts noted that a process of generational transition is underway in the team.

Turkey has also failed to show expected results in recent matches. Meanwhile, although Ukraine is placed 20th, it is seen as one of the teams capable of significantly improving its situation over the two years leading up to the tournament.

Two years to go — rankings are sure to change

Most importantly, this is not the final ranking.

Euro 2028 will be held in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. GOAL has presented this list as the initial "power rankings" ahead of the tournament. The European Championship qualifying matches still lie ahead.

Therefore, today's favorite may not necessarily mean the champion in two years. However, the current landscape favors Spain: the team holds the world and European titles, the younger generation is rapidly gaining experience, and stars like Lamine Yamal have not yet reached their absolute peak.

Thus, even though Euro 2028 has not yet begun, the first serious signal has been given. For now, Spain is viewed as the biggest contender for the championship throne in European football, with France and England as its closest pursuers.