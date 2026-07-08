Can Mikel Arteta break Arsène Wenger's record at Arsenal: Former star's prediction

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Can Mikel Arteta break Arsène Wenger's record at Arsenal: Former star's prediction

After Arsenal finally secured the long-awaited Premier League title, experts and fans are highly optimistic about the club's future prospects. Under the leadership of manager Mikel Arteta, the team is not just looking at a one-off success but is poised to establish a new hegemony in North London. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with GOAL, former club midfielder Stefan Schwarz emphasized that Mikel Arteta could surpass the achievements of the legendary Arsène Wenger. During his 22-year tenure, Wenger won the English league title three times with Arsenal. Schwarz believes Arteta has the potential to reach four.

“The hardest part was always taking the first step,” says Schwarz. According to him, the team, which had settled for silver medals for three consecutive seasons, has finally crossed the championship threshold, which completely changes the players' mentality. Now, the team knows how to win under pressure and deliver results in difficult matches.

Foundation of a new dynasty

The Arsenal squad is currently packed with stars like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Magalhães. Strengthening the squad in every transfer window, the club is seen as one of the main contenders not only for the domestic league but also for the Champions League title. This gives Arteta the opportunity to replicate and even surpass the successes of the Wenger era.

Schwarz noted that in a title race, it is not only important to play well but also for the team to know how to “suffer” and secure three points even on days when their game is not flowing. Arsenal has managed to build exactly this resilience, which ensures long-term stability.

The team under Mikel Arteta's management, with its style and philosophy, is reminiscent of the “Invincibles” era of the 2003-04 season. However, the competitiveness of modern football and the presence of giants like Manchester City require even more hard work and strategic skill from Arteta.

In conclusion, Arsenal is currently experiencing one of its golden eras. If Arteta continues to shape the squad, he will have the opportunity to break not only Wenger's records but many others in the history of English football.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaArsène WengerPremier LeagueFootball News
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