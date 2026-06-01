Wildberries launches AI-powered product comparison feature

·41·Technology
Wildberries launches AI-powered product comparison feature

The Wildberries marketplace has begun testing an AI-based "Smart Comparison" feature to simplify product selection for users. According to the press service of the Wildberries & Russ joint company, this tool allows users to select multiple products and receive a structured analysis of their key differences, pros, and cons. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main goal of the new feature is to provide the user with a concise and clear recommendation on which product is best suited for a specific purpose, such as work, study, or gaming. According to Product Director Kristina Moshko, this tool helps solve user problems directly on the platform without needing to visit other websites.

Developers believe the "Smart Comparison" feature will be particularly useful in categories with complex technical specifications, such as electronics, home appliances, and equipment. Now, instead of manually comparing dozens of parameters, the buyer receives a simple and understandable explanation prepared by AI.

The company plans to further improve this tool based on user feedback. This innovation is a continuation of AI scenarios on the Wildberries platform, which currently includes a virtual fitting room, smart search via photos, and AI-powered review summarization.

WildberriesArtificial IntelligenceMarketplaceTechnologyE-commerce
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Free Tours of Saint Petersburg Launched in Max MessengerToday, 09:59Wildberries Develops Its Own MessengerToday, 09:515G Network Rollout in Russia Expected to Cause Major Losses for Telecom OperatorsToday, 09:23Beeline vs Scammers: Cyberboy Joins CybergrannyToday, 09:20Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram