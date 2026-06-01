Wildberries launches AI-powered product comparison feature

The Wildberries marketplace has begun testing an AI-based "Smart Comparison" feature to simplify product selection for users. According to the press service of the Wildberries & Russ joint company, this tool allows users to select multiple products and receive a structured analysis of their key differences, pros, and cons. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main goal of the new feature is to provide the user with a concise and clear recommendation on which product is best suited for a specific purpose, such as work, study, or gaming. According to Product Director Kristina Moshko, this tool helps solve user problems directly on the platform without needing to visit other websites.

Developers believe the "Smart Comparison" feature will be particularly useful in categories with complex technical specifications, such as electronics, home appliances, and equipment. Now, instead of manually comparing dozens of parameters, the buyer receives a simple and understandable explanation prepared by AI.

The company plans to further improve this tool based on user feedback. This innovation is a continuation of AI scenarios on the Wildberries platform, which currently includes a virtual fitting room, smart search via photos, and AI-powered review summarization.