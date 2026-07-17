World's largest open-source AI model Kimi K3 unveiled in China

·32·Technology
World's largest open-source AI model Kimi K3 unveiled in China

Chinese startup Moonshot AI has achieved a major technological breakthrough in the world of AI. The company has officially announced Kimi K3, which is considered the world's largest open-source model. This development is expected to surpass existing industry leaders in terms of technical specifications and computing power. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The most striking aspect of the Kimi K3 model is its number of parameters. Developers state that the model has 2.8 trillion parameters. This figure is nearly 75 percent higher than the DeepSeek V4 Pro model, which was considered the largest until recently. Such a sharp increase in the number of parameters allows the system to perform more complex logical tasks and analyze human speech with high precision.

Technical capabilities and "reasoning" mode

The new model features a massive context window of 1 million tokens, capable of processing a vast amount of textual data simultaneously. Additionally, Kimi K3 is equipped with unique visual perception capabilities and an always-active "reasoning mode". This function allows the model to deeply analyze problems and form logical chains before providing an answer.

Moonshot AI representatives emphasize that Kimi K3 is designed for high-level intellectual scenarios such as programming, scientific research, and working with complex knowledge. According to test results, this open-source model can easily compete in efficiency with closed (commercial) systems from giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Market position and prospects of the company

Although Moonshot AI was founded in March 2023 by graduates of Tsinghua University, it has quickly established itself in the global technology market. The startup's current market valuation is $3 billion, but the launch of the new model will undoubtedly further enhance the company's reputation.

According to the Financial Times, alongside the launch of Kimi K3, the startup is preparing for a new investment round. It is estimated that after attracting new capital, Moonshot AI's market valuation could rise to $31.5 billion, making it one of the most valuable AI startups in the world.

This news is also of significant importance for developers and researchers in Uzbekistan. Open-source models allow local startups to use advanced technologies without expensive licenses and create their own products. The emergence of powerful tools like Kimi K3 is certain to accelerate the development of AI-based solutions worldwide, including in Central Asia.

Moonshot AIKimi K3Artificial IntelligenceTechnologyChina
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