Aigo Starlight EV Quiet Platinum: Silent Power Supplies up to 1000 W

·37·Technology
Aigo Starlight EV Quiet Platinum: Silent Power Supplies up to 1000 W

Aigo has introduced the Starlight EV Quiet Platinum series of power supply units featuring a fully modular design. The new line includes models with 850 W and 1000 W capacities. The starting price for these devices in the Chinese market is 569 yuan, or approximately 85 dollars. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main feature of the new power supplies is their extremely low noise operation. The units are certified under the PPLP Dual S-Level Silent Operation standard, keeping noise levels around 25 dBA even under high loads. A 135 mm fan with a hydrodynamic bearing is responsible for the cooling system.

Technically, the units meet the ATX 3.1 standard and support the PCIe 5.1 interface. There is also a special 16-pin connector capable of delivering up to 600 W of power for modern graphics cards. Anti-vibration elements in the housing serve to reduce resonance.

The construction utilizes high-quality Japanese capacitors, a copper radiator with thermal pads, and fully tinned cables. This ensures long-term and stable operation of the device. The Aigo Starlight EV Quiet Platinum series is designed for users who value both efficiency and silence.

AigoStarlight EVPower Supply UnitTechnologyATX 3.1
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