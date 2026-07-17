Huawei sets a record in the foldable smartphone market: Pura X series exceeds expectations

·31·Technology
Huawei sets a record in the foldable smartphone market: Pura X series exceeds expectations

Chinese technology giant Huawei has caused a real stir in the market with its new generation of foldable smartphones. The company's Pura X and Pura X Max models have significantly outperformed the manufacturer's initial sales forecasts, strengthening the brand's leadership in this segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the latest data provided by insider Digital Chat Station, 1.54 million units of the Huawei Pura X model and approximately 580,000 units of its larger version, the Pura X Max, have been sold so far. These figures give Huawei a major advantage in the foldable device market at a time when Apple's iPhone Fold project has not yet been officially unveiled.

High interest in the premium segment

Analyses show that consumers are showing great interest not only in standard models but also in the most expensive versions of the devices. In particular, the special edition of the Pura X Max, called the Collector's Edition, accounted for a significant portion of total sales — nearly 198,500 units. This confirms that users are willing to pay for innovative design and exclusivity despite the high price.

It is worth noting that the Pura X Max sold 343,700 units in its first month on the market, breaking the record for all previous Huawei foldable smartphones. Interest in Huawei devices remains traditionally high in the Uzbekistan market, and such innovative form factors will undoubtedly attract the attention of technology enthusiasts.

Future plans and new models

Encouraged by the successful start, Huawei's management aims to further develop this direction. It is reported that updated, more advanced versions of the Huawei Pura X and Pura X Max models will be introduced in 2025. This indicates the company's intention to further strengthen its position in the competition with Samsung and other rivals.

Currently, the foldable smartphone market is growing rapidly, and Huawei stands out in this race with its proprietary operating system and hardware solutions. While rumors about the iPhone Fold continue, the Chinese brand has already managed to win the trust of millions of users.

According to ixbt.com, the success of the Pura X series shows that the demand for new design solutions in the smartphone industry is increasing. In the coming years, foldable screen devices are expected to become the main competitor to traditional monoblock smartphones.

HuaweiSmartphoneTechnologyPura XFoldable Smartphone
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