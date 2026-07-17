Robot that amazed with its acrobatic moves unveiled (video)

China's Booster Robotics, known for its popular T1 humanoid robot, has now unveiled a new generation humanoid robot with even more advanced acrobatic capabilities.

It is reported that the new model is capable of performing complex movements with precision and without losing balance. The robot stands out from previous versions by successfully executing jumps, running, and various acrobatic exercises.

Experts note that this development is an important step in further advancing humanoid robot technology, and it is expected to be widely used in industry, services, and rescue operations in the future.