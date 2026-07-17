Robot that amazed with its acrobatic moves unveiled (video)

·35·Technology
Robot that amazed with its acrobatic moves unveiled (video)

China's Booster Robotics, known for its popular T1 humanoid robot, has now unveiled a new generation humanoid robot with even more advanced acrobatic capabilities.

It is reported that the new model is capable of performing complex movements with precision and without losing balance. The robot stands out from previous versions by successfully executing jumps, running, and various acrobatic exercises.

Experts note that this development is an important step in further advancing humanoid robot technology, and it is expected to be widely used in industry, services, and rescue operations in the future.

Booster RoboticsHumanoid RobotAIRoboticsTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Geely Unveils World's First 16-in-1 Electric Drive: Record-Breaking EfficiencyGeely Unveils World's First 16-in-1 Electric Drive: Record-Breaking EfficiencyToday, 17:28A New Era in the AI Market: General Compute Secures $400 Million InvestmentA New Era in the AI Market: General Compute Secures $400 Million InvestmentToday, 17:24Huawei sets a record in the foldable smartphone market: Pura X series exceeds expectationsHuawei sets a record in the foldable smartphone market: Pura X series exceeds expectationsToday, 16:50Humanoid robots for lonely individuals are being prepared for saleHumanoid robots for lonely individuals are being prepared for saleToday, 16:27Nokia 300 4G Power Bank: 44 days of battery life and smartphone charging capabilityNokia 300 4G Power Bank: 44 days of battery life and smartphone charging capabilityToday, 15:56South Korean and US scientists have created a robot suit that 'grows' along the human bodySouth Korean and US scientists have created a robot suit that 'grows' along the human bodyToday, 15:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures