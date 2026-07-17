Humanoid robots for lonely individuals are being prepared for sale

A human-like humanoid robot has been introduced for mass production in China. According to company representatives, the robot can replicate human appearance to a high degree.

These robots are primarily offered as companions for people living alone and those over 60. Their main purpose is described as facilitating communication and helping to reduce loneliness.

Prices start at 119.8 thousand yuan for the standard model, which is around 17.6 thousand dollars. The "Ultra" model with broader capabilities is priced at 990 thousand yuan, or 145.7 thousand dollars.

In the "Ultra" version, the customer can customize the robot's appearance to their liking. Hairstyles, facial features, and clothing can be selected. Upon request, the robot can be crafted to resemble a loved one, a celebrity, or a fictional character.