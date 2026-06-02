Semiconductors grown in space to return to Earth in 2026

·65·Technology
Semiconductors grown in space to return to Earth in 2026

Diagnosing and processing data obtained during the "Ekran-M" space experiment will take approximately six months after the materials return to Earth. This was announced by the project's chief designer, Alexander Nikiforov, head of the laboratory at the Institute of Semiconductor Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to him, the cassettes containing structures grown in space are expected to return with the cosmonauts in July 2026, after which detailed analysis processes will begin. Expedition participants Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev completed the orbital work, dismantling the experimental hardware cassette on the "Nauka" module during a spacewalk.

The "Ekran-M" project aims to utilize the space vacuum to obtain ultra-pure semiconductors and test molecular-beam epitaxy technology in open space conditions. Developers estimate that the experiment has successfully fulfilled all primary tasks planned for the current stage.

Currently, the issue of creating additional germanium-based cassettes is being discussed, but the project is still in the preparation phase. The results of "Ekran-M" could provide new data for condensed matter physics and the development of semiconductor heterostructures where crystal growth precision is critical.

SpaceTechnologySemiconductorEkran-MScience
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

5G Network Rollout in Russia Expected to Cause Major Losses for Telecom OperatorsToday, 09:23Beeline vs Scammers: Cyberboy Joins CybergrannyToday, 09:20Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram