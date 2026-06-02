Aerial footage captures SpaceX expansion at McGregor test site

·101·Technology
Aerial footage captures SpaceX expansion at McGregor test site

SpaceX is rapidly continuing construction at its McGregor test site in Texas. This area is considered the world's largest rocket engine testing facility. Aerial photos taken on May 31, 2026, by pilot ClaudiusNDX and NASASpaceflight enthusiast Adam Zucker show the center's unprecedented expansion. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

The new footage shows new buildings under construction at the main entrance, active zones for testing rocket components, and specially covered Falcon 9 first-stage (Stage 1) and several second-stage (Stage 2) rockets. A massive new structure nearing completion is also visible on the site.

The McGregor site is of strategic importance to SpaceX, serving as the primary hub for hot-fire testing of Raptor and Merlin engines. As the company plans to increase its number of space launches, expanding the site's infrastructure plays a crucial role in ensuring mission safety and efficiency.

SpaceXElon MuskMcGregorFalcon 9Technology
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