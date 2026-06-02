Vivo X500 Ultra will feature 10x optical zoom without a teleconverter

According to new leaks, Vivo is testing a long-range zoom camera for its next Ultra series flagship. It is reported that the Vivo X500 Ultra model will be equipped with a telephoto lens capable of 10x optical zoom. At the same time, the entire Vivo X500 line is expected to support additional teleconverters. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The current X300 Ultra model uses a 200-megapixel periscope camera with approximately 3.7x optical zoom. However, competitors have already begun offering more powerful solutions. For example, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra uses a combination of a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a separate 50-megapixel periscope camera with 10x zoom, giving it an advantage in long-distance photography.

Vivo is traditionally considered one of the most active brands in mobile photography, especially due to its long-standing partnership with Zeiss. The new device is expected to be the next major step in this collaboration.

The insider Smart Pikachu, who shared this information, has previously provided accurate reports on mobile market news, particularly regarding Xiaomi devices. They were among the first to publish information about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet.