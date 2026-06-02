Mobile Windows and Intel: Acer introduces the Predator Atlas 8 portable gaming PC

Acer showcased its new Predator Atlas 8 portable gaming PC at Computex 2026. This compact device is powered by the new generation Intel Arc G3 processor and Windows 11 Home, designed for gamers on the go. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The device is equipped with an 8-inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS touchscreen display. The screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is used for protection. The gadget also features two 2-watt speakers and two noise-canceling microphones.

Technically, the Predator Atlas 8 model is equipped with Intel Arc G3 or ARC G3 Extreme processors, up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. The battery capacity is 60 or 80 Wh depending on the configuration. The cooling system utilizes Predator AeroBlade technology with two fans (one of which is metal).

The PC includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, and an Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 module. The device weighs 770 grams with the 80 Wh battery. For game control, it features full-size analog joysticks and L2/R2 triggers with Hall effect sensors.

A unique feature of the device is the dual-mode trigger switch. This allows the user to instantly toggle trigger actuation between fast (for shooters) or smooth analog (for racing games). Sales of the Predator Atlas 8 are expected to begin in October 2026.