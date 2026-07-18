Home demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once again

·26·World
Home demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once again

Home demolitions continue in the southern West Bank of Palestine. These actions carried out by Israeli forces have caused deep distress among the local population.

Residents are forced to watch their homes being destroyed before their eyes. For them, this place was not just a residence, but a space connected to years of memories, family life, and a sense of security.

The Israeli side justifies the demolitions in some cases as illegal construction or security necessities. Palestinians and international organizations, however, emphasize that such practices force the population to leave their homes.

This issue has been at the center of debate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for many years. According to reports, nearly 50,000 Palestinian homes were demolished between 1967 and 2017. Since October 7, 2023, the number of demolitions has increased again.

PalestineWest BankIsraelHuman RightsConflict
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