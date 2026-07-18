After a scorching day, Tashkent residents relax around fountains

Once the daytime heat subsides, families are gathering in front of the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent. In particular, the pedestrian fountains that shoot up from the ground have become one of the favorite spots for children on summer evenings.

Children run and play among the water jets, cooling off after a hot day. Meanwhile, parents watch them and relax around the center. In a short time, this area has become one of the convenient evening destinations for family walks.

Videos capturing this scene are also spreading widely on social media. Users write that such fountains provide relief to the population during hot summer days and create a joyful atmosphere for children.