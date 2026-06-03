Honor 600 Vitality Edition: Smartphone with 8000-Nit Brightness and 7000 mAh Battery

Honor has launched its new Honor 600 Vitality Edition smartphone (also known as the Youth Edition) on the Chinese market. Following its global debut, the device was introduced in China with a refreshed design and multiple memory configurations. Buyers can choose between 8 or 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone's standout feature is its 6.57-inch AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 2728 x 1264 pixels and a record-breaking peak brightness of 8000 nits. It also incorporates 3840 Hz PWM dimming technology to reduce eye strain. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and an Adreno 722 GPU.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Honor 600 Vitality Edition features a 50 MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with macro functionality. For selfie enthusiasts, there is a 50 MP front-facing camera. The device runs on the MagicOS 10 interface based on Android 16.

The device's autonomy is ensured by a massive 7000 mAh battery supporting 80 W fast charging. The smartphone body is rated IP68, IP69, and IP69K for water and dust resistance, making it durable enough for extreme conditions.