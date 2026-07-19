Elon Musk: SpaceX will be worth more than the entire planet Earth

·39·Technology
Elon Musk: SpaceX will be worth more than the entire planet Earth

The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has made another sensational statement regarding the future of his space technology company, SpaceX. The billionaire stated that if the company achieves its long-term goals, its market value could exceed the total sum of all material wealth on Earth. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This discussion began following a social media post by entrepreneur Peter Diamandis. Diamandis noted that the total value of all material assets on Earth is estimated at approximately 600 trillion dollars, but the reserves of metals, minerals, and other valuable resources in space are infinite. He believes that exploiting space resources has the power to completely transform the global economy.

Agreeing with these thoughts, Elon Musk emphasized: “I said that if SpaceX achieves its goals, it will be worth more than Earth. This is undoubtedly true.” According to ixbt.com, Musk is signaling that the company will become not just a launch provider, but a force shaping an entire interplanetary economy.

Space resources and conflict with investors

During his statement, the billionaire also harshly criticized investors betting against SpaceX shares (short positions). According to Musk, the probability of survival for entities “playing” against the company in the long term is very low. With this, he warned those who are skeptical about leadership in the space industry.

Currently, SpaceX's main projects include:

  • Starlink — a network providing high-speed satellite internet worldwide;
  • Falcon 9 — a reusable launch vehicle that is a leader in commercial flights;
  • Starship — an ultra-heavy rocket system designed to transport humans and cargo to the Moon and Mars.
It is worth noting that the company's shares recently fell slightly following the postponement of the latest Starship test flight. Currently, the securities are trading below the IPO price of 135 dollars. However, Musk considers such temporary fluctuations to be minor obstacles on the path to strategic goals.

SpaceX specialists have rescheduled the Starship Flight 13 mission to Monday, July 20. The success of this project is crucial for humanity's plans to colonize Mars. If SpaceX opens the path to infinite resources in space, it could truly drive the company's capitalization to unimaginable levels.

SpaceXElon MuskStarshipSpaceEconomy
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