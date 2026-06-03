Amazon Displays AI-Generated Images in Search Results

·36·Technology
Amazon Displays AI-Generated Images in Search Results

Amazon has announced that its shopping app will now display AI-generated product images based on user search queries. This development raises questions about the utility of synthetic images on a platform selling real products. According to a company blog post, this feature helps shoppers find items they are looking for but cannot name precisely. Techcrunch.com reports .

How does the new system work? For example, when a user enters a query, AI-generated product images in various styles appear below autocomplete suggestions. If you search for "blue plaid dress," the system displays visual variants of dresses with different lengths and sleeves. Selecting one of these images uses Amazon's visual search technology to navigate to a list of real products matching that specific style.

However, experts find this approach somewhat strange. First, it could mislead shoppers: users might be disappointed if they want to buy the exact item in the image but cannot find it in the results. Second, it remains unclear why synthetic images are necessary when the site already hosts millions of real product photos.

Amazon has been actively integrating AI into its platform recently. Previously, the company launched features like AI-powered review summaries, short audio reviews, and Amazon Lens Live. Additionally, Alexa for Shopping, which better understands voice and text queries, has recently replaced the Rufus AI chatbot.

AmazonArtificial IntelligenceAIOnline ShoppingTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Launches Affordable Power Bank with Battery Health DisplayToday, 08:52Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend