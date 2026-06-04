iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max Messenger

·31·Technology
iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max Messenger

Developers of the Russian Max messenger have reported issues with push notification delivery on iPhone devices. According to the service's press office, after the app was removed from the App Store, iOS automatically revokes the notification token. Ixbt.com reports .

As a result, the server loses the ability to send push notifications to specific smartphones, and users stop receiving new messages in the background. All incoming messages are only visible when the app is manually launched and the chat is refreshed. This effectively nullifies the messenger's primary use case—instant notifications.

In this situation, part of the service's functionality loses its effectiveness, as users may miss important messages until they reopen the app. It was previously reported that Max messenger was removed from the App Store. The project team is currently trying to determine the cause of this issue.

Max is a Russian state messenger developed by VK holding, positioned as a national platform for communication, business, and government services. The app was supposed to be pre-installed on all smartphones sold in Russia.

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Abror Shuhratov
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