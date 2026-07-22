Italy national team holds talks with Pep Guardiola: Paolo Maldini in Barcelona

The Italian Football Federation has launched an ambitious project to fill the vacant head coach position for the national team. Pep Guardiola, who has parted ways with Manchester City, has become the primary target for the "Squadra Azzurra". Legendary figures of Italian football have been mobilized to facilitate this move, according to Goal.com. reports.

According to Football Italia, technical director Paolo Maldini and advisor Leonardo visited Barcelona last weekend. They met with Pep Guardiola face-to-face to offer him the position of head coach of the Italian national team. Photos circulating on social media showing Maldini and Leonardo returning to Italy by plane have further fueled these rumors.

"A miracle will be needed"

Although the negotiations were held at a high level, convincing the expert remains a nearly impossible task. The point is that Guardiola, who worked at Manchester City for 10 years, plans to take a break from football and dedicate time to his family. He has repeatedly stated that he will not join a new project in the near future.

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano also shared his take on the situation. According to him, the Italian federation would need a real miracle to change Guardiola's mind. Romano noted that the coach remains firm in his decision to take a break and is ready to reject any attractive offers.

Although the Italian side has promised to provide all necessary conditions for Pep Guardiola, the coach's desire to take a break remains the main obstacle. According to Goal.com, the federation leadership is awaiting a final answer, though they are well aware that the chances are very low.

Backup options: Pirlo and Mancini

If the Guardiola project fails, the Italian national team will turn to backup options. Currently, two well-known experts are on the shortlist — Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini. Both coaches know the Italian football environment well and have experience working with the national team.

While Roberto Mancini won Euro 2020 with Italy, Andrea Pirlo is considered capable of reshaping the team with his high reputation. Nevertheless, the federation aims to clarify the situation regarding Guardiola first. Before the upcoming international matches, the Italian national team must resolve the new coach issue as soon as possible.