How did Shahlo and Veysel's second wedding in Trabzon go? (video)

Following the first wedding ceremony of Khorezmian singer Shahlo Salayeva and Turkish singer Veysel Dulger, held on July 19 in Istanbul, Turkey, the couple had announced that they would also hold a second wedding ceremony in Trabzon on July 21.

Footage from the festive wedding ceremony held in Trabzon on July 21 has spread widely on social media. As seen in the videos, the event was organized in a beautiful and upbeat manner, blending national customs with modern traditions. At the wedding, loved ones and guests cheered for the bride and groom, sharing in their joy.

Interestingly, Shahlo Salayeva had mentioned in one of her previous interviews that her husband Veysel Dulger's birthday also falls on July 21. For this reason, the fact that the second wedding coincided with the groom's birthday caught the attention of fans.

Under the videos shared on social media, followers are leaving many warm comments, sincerely congratulating the new couple and wishing them a long and happy family life, kindness, and good luck.