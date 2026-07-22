NASA to Launch Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft to Mars: Project Cost Exceeds $2 Billion

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is preparing to take a revolutionary step in Mars exploration. The agency plans to send the Space Reactor-1 Freedom (SR-1) spacecraft, equipped with a nuclear power unit, to the Red Planet. This technology is expected to usher in a new era in space exploration. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided to Politico, the launch of the SR-1 spacecraft is scheduled for late 2028. Current estimates place the total cost of the project at approximately $2.1 billion. However, NASA representatives note that this is not the final figure, and costs will be further clarified during the procurement process.

The era of nuclear energy in space

NASA experts note that SR-1 will be the world's first interplanetary spacecraft to use nuclear fission energy. This technology will allow for a stable and powerful energy source for long-distance missions where solar panel efficiency is low.

This spacecraft is part of a large-scale mission called SkyFall. Its primary task is to deliver three robotic helicopters to the surface of Mars. These aircraft will be developed based on the Ingenuity helicopter, which successfully completed tests on Mars.

Ingenuity experience and new generation drones

As a reminder, the Ingenuity helicopter operated alongside the Perseverance rover from 2021 to 2024. It completed a total of 72 flights, providing invaluable assistance in exploring areas inaccessible to wheeled vehicles. Its mission ended in January 2024 due to rotor damage. Now, the new drones under the SkyFall project will take this successful experience to a higher level.

The project funding is planned to be implemented in the following stages:

Fiscal year 2026 — $640 million;

2027 — $890 million;

2028 — $415 million;

2029 — $180 million.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned $2.1 billion covers only the costs of creating the spacecraft with the nuclear power unit itself. The total budget for the SkyFall mission, including the development and launch costs of the helicopters, is not included in this amount.

This project will serve as a foundation not only for studying Mars but also for future human travel into deep space, including the outer reaches of the Solar System. Nuclear engines are significantly more efficient than traditional chemical fuel, allowing for a substantial reduction in flight time.