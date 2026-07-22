Why did Mohamed Salah's transfer to Al-Ittihad fail?

As the Premier League career of the famous Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah nears its end, debates regarding his future have reached a new level. Although the star player, whose contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the 2025-2026 season, has officially confirmed he will leave the club, his next destination remains a mystery. In particular, the details surrounding the failed attempts to move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are attracting public attention. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to recent reports, representatives of the Saudi Pro League made unprecedented efforts to sign Mohamed Salah. By inviting the "Egyptian King" to join their ranks, Al-Ittihad aimed to elevate not only the club's status but the prestige of the entire Roshn Saudi League. However, a number of internal and external factors contributed to the transfer not taking place.

Unexpected interest and denial from Turkey

Rumors about Mohamed Salah's future are not limited to the Middle East. Recently, reports circulated that the Turkish club Beşiktaş had reached an agreement with the player. According to the information, the Turkish giant offered Salah a salary of 12 million euros per season with an option to extend the contract.

However, the Beşiktaş management quickly denied these reports and issued an official statement. The club's press service stated that no negotiations had been held with Mohamed Salah and that the information circulating in the media was untrue. This suggests that the player is more inclined toward other European giants or the Saudi project.

A prolific scorer who left an indelible mark at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah became a true legend during his nine years with Liverpool. During his time at Anfield, he lifted the Champions League, the Premier League, and many other prestigious trophies. His departure marks the end of an era for the Merseyside club.

Currently, four main directions are being considered for the player:

Saudi Roshn League (Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal);

USA's MLS championship;

Top European clubs;

Turkish Süper Lig (although denied).

Experts believe that Mohamed Salah's move to Al-Ittihad remains a possibility. The main condition for this is the player fulfilling his current obligations to Liverpool and the attractiveness of the long-term project presented by the Saudi club. In any case, Salah's next step will undoubtedly be one of the most sensational events in world football.