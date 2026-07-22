Victor Osimhen ranked among the world's top five strikers

Victor Osimhen, the striker for the Nigeria national team and Galatasaray, is currently being recognized alongside the elite of world football. His former teammate Przemysław Frankowski has placed the Nigerian forward on the same level as stars like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Frankowski, who played alongside Osimhen during his time in Turkey, the striker's relentless drive and hunger for goals set him apart from other players. In an interview with Onet, the Polish footballer named Osimhen one of the top five center-forwards in the world.

Elite skill and mental preparation

Frankowski praised not only Osimhen's physical condition but also his mental preparation for every match. According to him, the Nigerian star always strives for maximum results on the pitch, a trait that makes him similar to the stars of Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

"Osimhen is a world-class striker, arguably one of the top five in the world. His preparation for games and his passion for scoring goals are impressive. I could talk about him for hours," noted Frankowski, who is currently on loan at Rennes.

Last season, Osimhen proved his high efficiency by recording 22 goals and 8 assists across all competitions. Nevertheless, discussions surrounding him in the transfer market continue. Some experts speculate that his playing style might not fit every top club.

Strengths and criticisms

The Nigerian forward's aerial dominance and aggressive pressing are a nightmare for defenders. However, questions regarding his "pure technique" remain open. Despite this, his confidence on the pitch and positive influence on teammates are significantly high at clubs like Galatasaray.

In his interview, Frankowski also recalled the atmosphere in the Galatasaray dressing room. He stated that being there with experienced stars like Dries Mertens and Fernando Muslera is a great school for any player. Currently, the Polish defender is trying to regain his form in the French league under the guidance of Frédéric Hantz.

Osimhen's future remains a focus for Europe's biggest clubs. His successful run at Galatasaray and his international reputation suggest that another major transfer could happen in the near future.