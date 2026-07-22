The AI Race: How Entertainment Apps Are Becoming All-in-One Platforms

·29·Technology
The AI Race: How Entertainment Apps Are Becoming All-in-One Platforms

In the world of digital technology, the competition between major entertainment platforms has reached a new level. While companies previously fought for leadership in specific formats—music, video, or podcasts—today, the era of "universal apps" that integrate all types of content using AI is beginning. This trend is a strategic move aimed at capturing the user's leisure time entirely. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the entertainment app market has reached its saturation point. Platforms are now focusing on increasing the time users spend within the app and the revenue generated from them, rather than just chasing new subscribers. AI has become the primary tool in this process: it simplifies the management of various content formats and allows for highly personalized recommendations.

Netflix and Spotify: From Movies to Games and Books

Netflix is a clear example of these changes. In recent years, the service has not been limited to movies and series; it has added video games, live sports broadcasts, short videos, and podcasts to its platform. The company's goal is to ensure that even when a user doesn't want to watch TV, they stay in the Netflix app instead of scrolling through social media.

Spotify is also moving away from its original identity as a "music service." Today, the platform features not only audio but also video podcasts, polls, stories, and even fitness workouts. Additionally, the company has launched sales of audiobooks and printed books, turning it into a full-fledged entertainment hub.

YouTube and TikTok: The Disappearing Boundaries of Formats

YouTube, in turn, introduced Shorts to compete with TikTok. At the same time, it has created separate sections for podcasts, games, shopping, and news. Experts believe that in the near future, the full integration of YouTube TV and YouTube Music services into the main app and their sale under a single subscription package is only a matter of time.

Even TikTok, the king of short videos, is not stopping its expansion. The platform is adding features such as long-form videos, travel planning, ticket purchases, and local discovery. Through TikTok Pro Events, it is also attempting to cover major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup.

In conclusion, the differences between modern apps are increasingly disappearing. Competition is no longer about content format, but about the accuracy of personalized recommendations provided through AI. The more perfectly AI works, the less the user will need to look for information or entertainment in other apps.

TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceNetflixSpotifyYouTube
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

NASA to Launch Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft to Mars: Project Cost Exceeds $2 BillionNASA to Launch Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft to Mars: Project Cost Exceeds $2 BillionToday, 01:30Sila raises $300 million to manufacture EV batteriesSila raises $300 million to manufacture EV batteriesToday, 01:22Chinese company AGIBOT unveils four new smart robotsChinese company AGIBOT unveils four new smart robotsToday, 00:55Jack Dorsey aims to revolutionize corporate communication: New Buzz platform unveiledJack Dorsey aims to revolutionize corporate communication: New Buzz platform unveiledToday, 00:50AI is not the only outcome: Scientists have developed a new model for the fate of civilizationsAI is not the only outcome: Scientists have developed a new model for the fate of civilizationsToday, 00:26Tesla expands driverless robotaxi testing in FloridaTesla expands driverless robotaxi testing in FloridaYesterday, 23:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time