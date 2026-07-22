Sourav Ganguly responds to criticism surrounding Lionel Messi

·4·Sport
Sourav Ganguly responds to criticism surrounding Lionel Messi

The football world is still reeling from the 2026 World Cup final. Argentina's defeat to Spain in the decisive match and the performance of Lionel Messi have sparked much debate. Legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly joined the discussion, defending the 39-year-old forward. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the final hosted at MetLife Stadium, Argentina lost 0-1. After the match, many fans and experts noted that Lionel Messi failed to show his top level, questioning his impact on the team. However, in Ganguly's view, it is unfair to judge a great athlete's legacy by a single game.

Tactical superiority and the human factor

In his interview, Sourav Ganguly emphasized that any athlete, even Lionel Messi, can have an off day. According to him, criticizing a player solely for his performance in one final is the wrong approach.

"The legacy of a legend like Lionel Messi should never be judged based on a single match. We must remember that he is human, and no one can play at the same level every day. Measuring his entire career by the result of one final is simply unfair," noted the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Ganguly also acknowledged that the Spanish national team was tactically superior that evening. In his opinion, "La Roja" stifled Argentina's creativity and managed to isolate Messi on the pitch.

A new era in Argentine football

After this defeat, many are asking one question: will Lionel Messi take the field in an Argentina jersey again? Although the team led by Lionel Scaloni defended the Copa América two years ago, the World Cup final loss signals that major changes are coming to the squad.

Ganguly believes that reaching the final itself is a great achievement. Emphasizing that victory and defeat go hand in hand in football, the former cricketer praised the consistency of the Argentine national team in recent years. The future of Messi is also of interest to football fans, as every step he takes is etched into the history of world football.

So far, Lionel Messi has not made an official statement regarding his future. It is highly likely that this tournament will be the last major competition for the Inter Miami star, but his place in the football world and his achievements remain above any result.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupFootballSpain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Italy national team holds talks with Pep Guardiola: Paolo Maldini in BarcelonaItaly national team holds talks with Pep Guardiola: Paolo Maldini in BarcelonaToday, 01:11Why did Mohamed Salah's transfer to Al-Ittihad fail?Why did Mohamed Salah's transfer to Al-Ittihad fail?Today, 01:11Rubin Kazan offers contract to Jakhongir Urozov: details...Rubin Kazan offers contract to Jakhongir Urozov: details...Today, 00:39Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia speaks out about social media abuseLamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia speaks out about social media abuseToday, 00:1241-year-old Modrić to stay at AC Milan for another season41-year-old Modrić to stay at AC Milan for another seasonToday, 00:10UCL Qualifiers: Rakhmonaliev's goal disallowed, but Sabah still winsUCL Qualifiers: Rakhmonaliev's goal disallowed, but Sabah still winsToday, 00:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"