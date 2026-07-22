Nodir Zoitov purchased a new car (video)

·17·Culture
Nodir Zoitov purchased a new car (video)

Composer and singer Nodir Zoitov, the husband of singer Shirin Zoitova, announced on his social media page that he has purchased a new car.

The video he posted shows Nodir Zoitov visiting the car dealership with his daughter Yasmina, participating in the registration process for the new vehicle, and ceremoniously driving the car out of the dealership. The joyful moments between father and daughter caught the attention of fans.

In the comments, followers are sincerely congratulating Nodir Zoitov on his new car, leaving many warm wishes for peace and prosperity for his family, and hoping the new vehicle serves them well.

Nodir ZoitovShirin ZoitovaYasmina
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