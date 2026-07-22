Social Media Bans for Children: A New Wave of Global Restrictions

·22·Technology
Social Media Bans for Children: A New Wave of Global Restrictions

In recent months, many developed countries have begun taking strict measures to limit the use of social media by minors and teenagers. These initiatives are being promoted to protect the younger generation from cyberbullying, digital addiction, mental health issues, and various internet risks. Australia is a pioneer in this regard, becoming the first in the world to pass such legislation. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Australian government has officially banned social media for children under 16, starting from the end of 2025. This restriction covers platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick. Notably, WhatsApp and YouTube Kids services are not included in this list. Technology companies that violate the law can be fined up to 34.4 million USD.

Plans in Europe and North America

France has also recently joined the ranks of countries tightening control over social media by announcing similar measures. The Austrian government has expressed its intention to ban social media for children under 14 by the end of March this year. Currently, the draft law is being worked on and is expected to be finalized by June.

The Canadian government introduced a digital safety bill in early June. According to it, social media could be closed to those under 16. However, if tech giants can prove they have effective internal policies to protect young users, they may be exempt from this ban. Denmark is not lagging behind either: the country's parliament supports restricting platforms for children under 15.

Social media platforms should not rely solely on surveys to determine the age of users. Australia and other countries are demanding that platforms implement multi-step verification methods. This, in turn, is sparking debates regarding personal data privacy and excessive government interference in digital life.

Criticism and Expected Results

Organizations like Amnesty Tech and some experts argue that such bans are ineffective. In their view, the restrictions do not take into account the younger generation's real-life habits and their need for modern technology. Nevertheless, many countries continue to tighten legislation, prioritizing children's mental health.

  • Australia: Ban under 16 (with fines);
  • Austria: Restriction under 14;
  • Canada: Digital safety law for under 16;
  • Denmark: Restricting access for under 15.
In Uzbekistan, the issue of youth safety on social media is also frequently discussed. Although no such strict bans have been introduced in our country yet, it is possible that global experience may influence local legislation in the future.

Social MediaChild SafetyAustraliaTechnologyLegislation
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