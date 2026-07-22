Aviation Revolution: JetZero is creating a new generation aircraft without a traditional fuselage

The US startup JetZero has begun developing the Z4 passenger aircraft, which is expected to trigger a true revolution in the aviation world. This liner is expected to be the world's first production aircraft built on the "blended wing body" (BWB) scheme. This technology abandons the traditional aircraft shape, aiming to merge the wing and fuselage into a single integrated form. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The project, presented at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, has attracted the attention of experts. According to ixbt.com, the new design significantly improves aerodynamics and allows for a reduction in fuel consumption by 30 to 50 percent compared to current liners of similar capacity. This not only reduces environmental impact but also sharply cuts operational costs for airlines.

Technical capabilities and comfort

The Z4 aircraft is designed to carry approximately 250 passengers and can cover a distance of 9260 kilometers (5000 nautical miles) on a single refueling. Such performance allows the liner to be used efficiently for both medium and long-haul flights. JetZero engineers plan to have the aircraft ready for commercial flights by the early 2030s.

Although the aircraft looks extremely futuristic, it is fully adapted to existing airport infrastructure. The developers state that the Z4 can use current taxiways, jet bridges, and gates without any modernization. The wider fuselage also serves to make the cabin more spacious and speeds up the boarding and deplaning process for passengers.

International cooperation and future prospects

As part of the project, Japan Airlines (JAL) has begun a partnership with JetZero. The Japanese carrier will assist in adapting the aircraft to real-world operational conditions. Specifically, experts will jointly work on airport ground handling, logistics, and technical maintenance issues.

JetZero management believes that involving airlines at an early stage of the project will make it easier to align the Z4 model with market requirements. This, in turn, simplifies the certification process and accelerates the mass adoption of new-generation liners. In the future, such aircraft could also find their place in the aviation markets of countries with a need for long-haul flights.