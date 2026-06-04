Space Travel Price Revealed: 2 Billion Rubles Per Person

The cost of a tourist space flight could amount to approximately 2 billion rubles. This was announced by Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov in an interview on the VK Video platform, reports TASS. Ixbt.com reports .

According to Bakanov, the price of such a flight directly depends on the rocket's cost and the number of mission participants. Additionally, for safety reasons, there must be at least two professional specialists on board who can monitor the situation and assist tourists.

"This is currently an expensive project. The price equals the rocket's cost divided by the number of participants. Therefore, it will be around 2 billion rubles," emphasized the head of the state corporation.

Furthermore, Roscosmos includes not only orbital flights but also visits to industry enterprises in the concept of space tourism. According to Bakanov, even directly observing engine tests can leave an unforgettable impression on tourists.