Alejandro Garnacho to leave Chelsea: Aston Villa close to transfer

Argentina national team and Chelsea forward Alejandro Garnacho is nearing a move away from the London club following a disappointing spell. Another Premier League side, Aston Villa, has made significant progress in negotiations to sign the young talent. The Birmingham club has emerged as the frontrunner for the winger, who was once considered one of Manchester United's most promising prospects. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to BBC, Aston Villa has already submitted an official bid to the Chelsea board. The deal is expected to see the 21-year-old move to Villa Park initially on loan, with a mandatory purchase clause likely included. This transfer is seen as a perfect opportunity for Garnacho to end his "nightmare" spell at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer details and pricing

Chelsea put the player up for sale last month for approximately £43 million ($58 million). Interestingly, this transfer process could be part of a larger deal between the two clubs. Reports suggest the Londoners have agreed to pay a record £117 million for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. This complex transfer chain allows both clubs to optimize their squads.

Alejandro Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United last September for £40 million. However, life in the capital did not go as expected. Throughout last season, he made 43 appearances across all competitions, recording 8 goals and 4 assists. Nevertheless, his overall efficiency and performance level in the Premier League failed to satisfy the club's management and fans.

Manchester conflict and the future

Garnacho's departure from Manchester United was also controversial. A disagreement with head coach Ruben Amorim led to the player's exit. Reports claim the Portuguese manager told Garnacho to "start praying" to find a new club in front of the entire squad at the training ground, effectively ending his time in Manchester.

With Chelsea's squad currently bloated and new wingers, including Morgan Rogers and Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda, expected to arrive, it is clear there is no room for Garnacho in the starting XI. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery believes in the Argentine's potential and views him as a key candidate to strengthen the team's attacking line.

The transfer is expected to be finalized in the coming days. If the deal goes through, Garnacho will look to regain his previous form at a club fighting for a Champions League spot.