Alejandro Garnacho to leave Chelsea: Aston Villa close to transfer

·64·Sport
Alejandro Garnacho to leave Chelsea: Aston Villa close to transfer

Argentina national team and Chelsea forward Alejandro Garnacho is nearing a move away from the London club following a disappointing spell. Another Premier League side, Aston Villa, has made significant progress in negotiations to sign the young talent. The Birmingham club has emerged as the frontrunner for the winger, who was once considered one of Manchester United's most promising prospects. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to BBC, Aston Villa has already submitted an official bid to the Chelsea board. The deal is expected to see the 21-year-old move to Villa Park initially on loan, with a mandatory purchase clause likely included. This transfer is seen as a perfect opportunity for Garnacho to end his "nightmare" spell at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer details and pricing

Chelsea put the player up for sale last month for approximately £43 million ($58 million). Interestingly, this transfer process could be part of a larger deal between the two clubs. Reports suggest the Londoners have agreed to pay a record £117 million for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. This complex transfer chain allows both clubs to optimize their squads.

Alejandro Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United last September for £40 million. However, life in the capital did not go as expected. Throughout last season, he made 43 appearances across all competitions, recording 8 goals and 4 assists. Nevertheless, his overall efficiency and performance level in the Premier League failed to satisfy the club's management and fans.

Manchester conflict and the future

Garnacho's departure from Manchester United was also controversial. A disagreement with head coach Ruben Amorim led to the player's exit. Reports claim the Portuguese manager told Garnacho to "start praying" to find a new club in front of the entire squad at the training ground, effectively ending his time in Manchester.

With Chelsea's squad currently bloated and new wingers, including Morgan Rogers and Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda, expected to arrive, it is clear there is no room for Garnacho in the starting XI. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery believes in the Argentine's potential and views him as a key candidate to strengthen the team's attacking line.

The transfer is expected to be finalized in the coming days. If the deal goes through, Garnacho will look to regain his previous form at a club fighting for a Champions League spot.

Alejandro GarnachoChelseaAston VillaTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Decisive day in Yerevan: two Uzbek boxers reach for the finalDecisive day in Yerevan: two Uzbek boxers reach for the finalToday, 00:12Darwin Nunez could head to MLS: Atlanta United has begun transfer negotiationsDarwin Nunez could head to MLS: Atlanta United has begun transfer negotiationsYesterday, 23:56Al Hilal ready to move for Dembele: the decision rests with the playerAl Hilal ready to move for Dembele: the decision rests with the playerYesterday, 23:48Luis de la Fuente speaks on Lamine Yamal's performance at the 2026 World Cup and Spain's victoryLuis de la Fuente speaks on Lamine Yamal's performance at the 2026 World Cup and Spain's victoryYesterday, 23:17Barcelona and Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong suffers serious injuryBarcelona and Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong suffers serious injuryYesterday, 23:10Barcelona in search of a striker: Artificial Intelligence finds 5 candidates to replace Julian AlvarezBarcelona in search of a striker: Artificial Intelligence finds 5 candidates to replace Julian AlvarezYesterday, 22:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup