Russian Operators Discuss Unlocking Certain Services Without VPN

Russian telecom operators Beeline and T2 are exploring options to relax restrictions for VPN services that do not violate national legislation, in consultation with the government. This was announced by Sergey Anokhin, CEO of VimpelCom (Beeline brand). As reported by Ixbt.com report states.

According to Anokhin, the discussion is not about creating an official federal list of approved VPN services, but rather about developing a mechanism to provide access to certain resources currently available in Russia only via VPN. These include neural networks and entertainment platforms, including services that have left the market but do not violate the law.

The Beeline executive emphasized that this model is being discussed with several agencies and has received support. The feature is planned to be included in certain tariff plans in the near future. Users will not need to install a separate app or manually enable VPN—the system will operate automatically as part of the tariff.

Operator T2 also confirmed that all major telecom operators are working on this initiative. The company expressed interest in minimizing the impact of restrictions on subscribers. Currently, many users face difficulties accessing ChatGPT and other international technology platforms.