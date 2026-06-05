Russian Operators Discuss Unlocking Certain Services Without VPN

·61·Technology
Russian Operators Discuss Unlocking Certain Services Without VPN

Russian telecom operators Beeline and T2 are exploring options to relax restrictions for VPN services that do not violate national legislation, in consultation with the government. This was announced by Sergey Anokhin, CEO of VimpelCom (Beeline brand). As reported by Ixbt.com report states.

According to Anokhin, the discussion is not about creating an official federal list of approved VPN services, but rather about developing a mechanism to provide access to certain resources currently available in Russia only via VPN. These include neural networks and entertainment platforms, including services that have left the market but do not violate the law.

The Beeline executive emphasized that this model is being discussed with several agencies and has received support. The feature is planned to be included in certain tariff plans in the near future. Users will not need to install a separate app or manually enable VPN—the system will operate automatically as part of the tariff.

Operator T2 also confirmed that all major telecom operators are working on this initiative. The company expressed interest in minimizing the impact of restrictions on subscribers. Currently, many users face difficulties accessing ChatGPT and other international technology platforms.

VPNBeelineTechnologyRussiaInternet
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dzen Platform Transitions to Cortex AI ArchitectureToday, 02:51Founders Fund Launches Show Featuring Tech Industry StarsToday, 00:29Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Launches New AI LabToday, 23:00Anthropic on the Eve of IPO: Daniela Amodei Dismisses AI DoubtsToday, 22:55Russian Post Restores Parcel Delivery from the USAToday, 21:58StrictlyVC Los Angeles to Discuss Defense Tech and AIToday, 21:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend