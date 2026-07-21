Japanese companies introduce a special cooling booth for humans

Japanese companies SDRS and Trusco Nakayama have proposed an unusual way to combat extreme heat. The device, developed by engineers and named Do Hiemon Box, resembles a large refrigerator or vending machine from the outside, but it is designed not for food, but for rapidly cooling the human body. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Inside this innovative booth, a constant temperature of around 15 °C is maintained. As soon as the user sits on a special seat inside the device, a powerful airflow at approximately 5 °C is directed at their head, neck, shoulders, and back. According to Ixbt.com, such a system significantly reduces the risk of heatstroke.

The developers note that a noticeable cooling effect is felt within five minutes of entering the booth. A ten-minute session helps normalize body temperature and completely eliminates symptoms of overheating. This is especially important for employees working outdoors or in hot industrial workshops.

Safety and energy efficiency

The Do Hiemon Box has three cooling modes and is equipped with an automatic shut-off function to protect the user's health. The device stops automatically after 20 minutes, which prevents the body from overcooling. No special installation work is required to set up the device.

Technically, the device is designed to be quite efficient. It consumes half the electricity of standard portable air conditioners. Additionally, the booth is equipped with wheels, making it easy to move to any location. This makes it convenient for temporary use at various facilities.

The new development is recommended for use in the following locations:

Construction sites and industrial factories;

Large warehouses and logistics centers;

Open areas where public events are held;

Schools and shopping malls.

This invention emerged against the backdrop of record-breaking heat observed in Japan in recent years. Air temperatures in the country frequently rise above 40 °C, leading to an increase in heatstroke cases among the population. In the conditions of Uzbekistan, such technologies could be very useful for protecting workers in construction and agriculture during the summer heatwaves.

Currently, Japanese companies are planning to supply these devices to large corporations. In the future, booths like the Do Hiemon Box are expected to become as common in public spaces as ATMs or vending machines.