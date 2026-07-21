SpaceX is building the world's tallest Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral

·1·Technology
SpaceX is building the world's tallest Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral

SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, has reached the final stage of constructing a massive service tower for Starship, the largest rocket in human history. The eighth module of the tower, known as Mechazilla, has been successfully installed at the SLC-37A launch complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida. This structure not only serves for rocket launches but also features the capability to catch the rocket in mid-air. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to space industry analyst Julia Bergeron, the tower has almost reached its design height. The total height of the Mechazilla tower is 140 meters. This massive structure first appeared at the Starbase spaceport in Texas, where there are currently two such complexes. The new tower in Florida will be the next step in expanding the company's flight geography.

The main task of the Mechazilla tower is to assemble the Starship system using special robotic "arms." It also allows for catching the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft in mid-air as they return to Earth. This technology is crucial in turning rockets into fully reusable systems.

Construction using the world's most powerful crane

To implement this complex engineering project, the world's most powerful crawler crane, the German-made Liebherr LR 13000, has been employed. This crane has a lifting capacity of up to 3,000 tons and is precisely lifting the heavy tower modules to heights of over 100 meters. Currently, eight out of nine modules have been installed.

Specialists are now preparing to install the final, ninth module. This upper section includes the crown block and winch system, which will bring the tower's lifting equipment into full operational status. Once construction is complete, the complex is expected to undergo technical testing.

The SLC-37A complex is being built on the site of a historic launch pad. SpaceX has extensively reconstructed this area to meet the specific requirements of the Starship system. Along with Starbase in Texas, this complex will become the second main point for launching super-heavy rockets.

According to the company's plans, the first Starship flights from Cape Canaveral could take place in early 2027. The launch of a second site will allow SpaceX to significantly increase mission frequency and distribute the load between the two spaceports. This is a key link in Elon Musk's global strategy for conquering Mars and exploring the Moon.

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