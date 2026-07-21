Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 22

·43·Economy
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 22

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 22 is expected to increase by around 9–10 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

MKBank — 12,030 soums.
Universalbank — 12,020 soums.
• NBU — 12,010 soums.
• Trastbank — 12,010 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

Anorbank — 12,045 soums.
• Asakabank — 12,050 soums.
• Apexbank — 12,060 soums.
• BRB — 12,080 soums.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rates.

MKBankUniversalbankNBUAnorbankAsakabank
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