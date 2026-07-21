Aggressive dog in elevator sparks debate on social media

·63·World
Aggressive dog in elevator sparks debate on social media

An incident in a high-rise building in Mumbai, India, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The viral video shows a resident encountering an unexpected situation after bringing their dog into an elevator.

As seen in the video, the dog attempted to lunge at people as soon as it entered the elevator. Although the owner tried to calm and control the animal, its aggressive behavior continued for some time. Passengers in the elevator tried to exit in fear.

Following the circulation of the footage, many users have expressed strong opinions regarding the owner's responsibility. Some emphasize the need for strict measures against owners in such cases, while others suggest restricting large dogs in public spaces, particularly elevators, without proper safety equipment.

There is currently no information regarding an official response to the incident or whether any measures have been taken against the dog owner.

MumbaiIndiaElevatorDogSocial Media
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cat found alive after being trapped under rubble for a monthCat found alive after being trapped under rubble for a monthToday, 11:38How did Lamine Yamal meet his girlfriend Ines Garcia?How did Lamine Yamal meet his girlfriend Ines Garcia?Today, 11:08Tragedy on Elbrus: 11-year-old boy falls to his death from 4200 meters (video)Tragedy on Elbrus: 11-year-old boy falls to his death from 4200 meters (video)Today, 09:43Celebration despite final defeat: Argentina declares a public holidayCelebration despite final defeat: Argentina declares a public holidayToday, 09:33Houthis announce naval blockade on Saudi Arabian shipsHouthis announce naval blockade on Saudi Arabian shipsToday, 07:37King Charles III appoints Andy Burnham as the new British Prime MinisterKing Charles III appoints Andy Burnham as the new British Prime MinisterToday, 00:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?