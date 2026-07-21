Aggressive dog in elevator sparks debate on social media

An incident in a high-rise building in Mumbai, India, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The viral video shows a resident encountering an unexpected situation after bringing their dog into an elevator.

As seen in the video, the dog attempted to lunge at people as soon as it entered the elevator. Although the owner tried to calm and control the animal, its aggressive behavior continued for some time. Passengers in the elevator tried to exit in fear.

Following the circulation of the footage, many users have expressed strong opinions regarding the owner's responsibility. Some emphasize the need for strict measures against owners in such cases, while others suggest restricting large dogs in public spaces, particularly elevators, without proper safety equipment.

There is currently no information regarding an official response to the incident or whether any measures have been taken against the dog owner.