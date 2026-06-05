Apple May Abandon New Vision Pro Project

Apple may have significantly scaled back its plans to develop devices in the Vision line. According to an updated roadmap released by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company's strategy in the extended and mixed reality (XR) segment has fundamentally changed. While it was previously reported that seven devices were under development, only two products remain in the active development stage. Ixbt.com reports .

The first expected product is smart glasses without built-in displays, focused on artificial intelligence features, with a debut scheduled for 2027. The second device will be full AR/XR glasses that reflect information through optical waveguides. However, the implementation timeline for this project has been pushed to 2029. Most importantly, the new roadmap contains no information about direct successors to the Apple Vision Pro headset.

These strategic changes are said to have been approved by John Ternus, Apple's head of hardware engineering and Tim Cook's potential successor. Analysts believe the company wants to place more emphasis on the compact glasses format, which is more convenient for mass use, rather than expensive and heavy headsets. This is seen as a new stage in the era of personal electronics following smartphones.

It is worth noting that insider Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is working on a lighter and more compact alternative to Vision Pro. Although the information currently contradicts itself, more precise details about the future of the Apple Vision platform are expected to be revealed at the WWDC 2026 conference alongside updates to the visionOS system.