Rutube to Build Private Data Center with Over 2,000 Servers

The Rutube team will begin construction of its own personal data processing center (PDC) in the Leningrad Region by the end of 2026. The project launch is scheduled for 2028. This was announced by Sergey Kosinsky, head of digital assets at Gazprom-Media Holding. The new facility will have a design capacity of at least 3 MW and will house more than two thousand servers. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Company representatives stated that modern solutions based on chillers and freecooling technologies will be used for the cooling system. This will improve energy efficiency while reducing the carbon footprint. The expected Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) coefficient will not exceed 1.3, fully meeting high international standards.

According to Sergey Kosinsky, the main task of the new center is to ensure stable and uninterrupted operation of the video service, which has a daily audience of over 20 million people. Additionally, this infrastructure will support expanding video storage capacity and developing projects in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Currently, Rutube's infrastructure includes over 7,000 servers and 380 content delivery network (CDN) nodes located in 40 cities across Russia and abroad. The new data center is expected to further strengthen the platform's technical capabilities.