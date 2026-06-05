Boat Launches Slazer Trimmer Series Starting at $9

·34·Technology
Boat Launches Slazer Trimmer Series Starting at $9

Boat has unveiled its new Slazer trimmer line. The series includes three models: Slazer S100, Slazer K100+, and Slazer K100 Pro. Each device stands out for its blend of modern features and affordable pricing. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The Slazer S100 model offers up to 300 minutes of operation on a single full charge and supports fast charging technology. According to the company, a five-minute charge is sufficient for one complete beard trimming session. Stainless steel blades, washable attachments, and a USB-C port are the key features of this model.

The Slazer K100+ model is a universal '6-in-1' kit. It features interchangeable attachments designed for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming. The device is equipped with ceramic blades, a high-quality aluminum body, and IPX6 water resistance. It also includes a magnetic attachment system and a power indicator.

The top model in the series is the Slazer K100 Pro, a multifunctional '15-in-1' kit. It retains ceramic blades, an aluminum body, and IPX6 water resistance. In terms of pricing, the Slazer S100 is priced at $9, the Slazer K100+ at $19, and the premium Slazer K100 Pro at $35.

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